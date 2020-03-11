Moline kids use day off school to support voters on Election Day

With bright yellow signs held up high in the air, two siblings joined a neighbor in Moline to encourage voters on Tuesday, November 3.

MOLINE, Ill. — Three Moline kids are exercising their freedom and encouraging people to vote in the 2020 General Election on Election Day.

On Tuesday, November 3 siblings Konnor and Kaylynn joined neighbor Ian to demonstrate their American patriotism.

"VOTE" and "HONK," said their signs, riddled with stars and smiley faces.

Since Illinois recognizes Election Day as a holiday, these young patriots had some time in the afternoon to show their support for voters.

"We started off by wanting cars to honk then remembered it was Election Day and (mom) made signs to vote and honk; and we are learning about it in school," said Ian.

Even though they can't yet vote for another couple of election cycles, the students said they wanted to take part.

"It is cool that we can choose the next president," said Konnor.