Moline aldermen races: All three incumbents voted out

MOLINE, Ill. — Three city council members were up for reelection in Moline. Here's how Moline voters cast their ballots.

Voters in Moline decided to elect Alvaro Macias to represent their 2nd Ward, getting 57% of the vote. Current 2nd Ward Alderman David Parker Jr. had served in the seat since 2013.

Voters in Moline decided to elect Pat O'Brien to represent their 6th Ward, getting 54% of the vote. Current 6th Ward Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker had served in the seat since 2009.

