Mayor Mike Thoms re-elected in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island re-elected Mayor Mike Thoms to represent the city.

Mayor Thoms was challenged by opponent Thurgood Brooks, who is known for starting "The Resolution," a multi-racial coalition focused on racial justice and accountability.

Official results showed that Mayor Thoms won with 52% of the vote. There were 5,010 votes cast.

Mayor Thoms, a lifelong Rock Island resident, has been in office since May of 2017. He was elected after former Rock Island Mayor Dennis Pauley announced that he was not seeking a third term; Pauley had been mayor since 2008.