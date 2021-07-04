Mayor Mike Thoms re-elected in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island re-elected Mayor Mike Thoms to represent the city.
Mayor Thoms was challenged by opponent Thurgood Brooks, who is known for starting "The Resolution," a multi-racial coalition focused on racial justice and accountability.
Official results showed that Mayor Thoms won with 52% of the vote. There were 5,010 votes cast.
Mayor Thoms, a lifelong Rock Island resident, has been in office since May of 2017. He was elected after former Rock Island Mayor Dennis Pauley announced that he was not seeking a third term; Pauley had been mayor since 2008.
In an interview with News 8, Mayor Thoms said his goal for Rock Island has been to bring economic growth to the city. He championed the idea of transparency in local government. He was also faced with the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.