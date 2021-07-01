" I think many of us see this as a sad day in our democracy."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It was this message representatives inside the U.S. capitol as rioters breached the Capitol building. “Due to an external security threat no entry or exit is allowed at this time in any of the Capitol complex buildings.”



Freshman republican congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks getting emotional over the day saying from inside her shelter in place, “This is a sad day for all of us. We’re trying to do the work and the business of the people an answer very important constitutional questions.”

Miller-Meeks stating she firmly believes in the right to protest, but peacefully. “It should be done in a peaceful fashion. People can be engaged, passionate, but they should not rise to the level of destroying property.”

Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth says she's shocked by the days events. She says lawmakers are determined to finish the job started in the morning. “I could never have imagined American’s would storm our own nations capitol. I think it's paramount that we should apply the election results today"



The head of Rock Island County Republicans renounced the violence, but called for another look at the election. Druke Mielke saying, “We can speculate and say the elections were fair or we can speculate and say there were irregularities but I think we all can agree that people on both sides are losing trust in the government and institutions or we wouldn't be seeing these protests.”



Some Republicans say this is their last straw. Last night former Iowa Congressman Jim Nussle announced he's leaving the Republican Party saying the "GOP is no more".

Current Republican Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger lays part of the blame on the President. The congressman saying yesterday from inside the Capitol on a call with reporters, “It is infuriating to me for the President to come out, not just today, to have spun up this, to give people false hope that Congress could magically choose a new president.”



But where there's disbelief, there's hope from one of the newest members of Congress.

