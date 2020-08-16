Local coalition hosting series of town halls ahead of November election

The next virtual town hall scheduled Tuesday, August 18th, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and discuss social security issues

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Four local organizations have formed a coalition to increase voter awareness, and are hosting a series of virtual town halls ahead of the November election.

The American Association of Women, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad City National Organization for Women and Alliance for Retired Americans have joined to put on the town halls.

The online meetings will give Quad City residents an opportunity to learn about the issues and candidates in the area.

"We believe in the power of the vote," said Maria Bribriesco, Public Policy Chair for AAUW. "And we also believe that this power can best be exercised when the voter has the most knowledge and information on the candidates and the issues. And that`s why we have organized these events."

The next town hall will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and discuss Social Security issues.

Scheduled for Tuesday, August 18th, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and her opponent Theresa Greenfield have been invited to answer questions, along with Rita Hart and Marionette Miller-Meeks, who are competing for the U.S. House seat in Iowa's Second District.