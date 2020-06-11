Ballot-counting is still taking place in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

Election Day in the United States has moreso turned into an "Election Week," as expected. With record mail-in and absentee votes being cast nationwide, ballot counting is taking longer than election years' past.

On Friday, November 6, several states were still counting up ballots, adding to the electoral vote count.

Across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., there are 538 electoral votes up for grabs. It takes 270 to win.

On Election Night, a winner was called in both Illinois and Iowa. President Donald Trump was declared the winner of Iowa , which caries six electoral votes and former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of Illinois, which caries 20 electoral votes.

The states that carry the most electoral votes include California, which holds 55 electoral votes; Texas, which has 38 electoral votes; and New York and Florida, which both have 29.

Battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada remained undeclared by Friday. Those states hold a total of 57 electoral votes. Alaska also hangs in the air, holding three electoral votes.

As the results remain pending, both candidates have addressed their supporters and the nation.

Both candidates have sharply contrasting outlooks on the integrity of the election, when it comes to counting votes.

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” said Biden. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America."

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” said Trump of Democrats, whom he has accused of corruption.

Arizona presidential election results

Georgia presidential election results

Nevada presidential election results

North Carolina presidential election results