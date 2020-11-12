Iowa stays out of lawsuit challenging presidential election

“I continue to have faith in the integrity of the U.S. election. I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans,” he said.



17 Republican attorneys general have filed a brief supporting the Texas lawsuit filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in four states that went for Joe Biden. The case demands that the high court invalidate the states’ 62 total Electoral College votes, an unprecedented remedy.



Miller acknowledged his office has been bombarded by phone calls and messages to support and oppose the lawsuit but said he “must let the law guide us in making decisions.”



He said he was asked Thursday by a group of Democratic attorneys general to join a brief supporting the four states the Texas attorney general is suing, but Reynolds refused to allow him to join.



Miller said he supports the brief because it argues that the U.S. Constitution provides no basis for one state to second-guess the courts of another in their interpretation of state law and that common-sense measures taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud.