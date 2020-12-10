Joni Ernst concludes motorcycle ride across Iowa in Davenport

The ride took the place of her annual "Roast and Ride" motorcycle ride and barbecue, and comes in the last few weeks of one of the nation's toughest political races.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Senator Joni Ernst concluded her two-day motorcycle ride across Iowa with a stop in Davenport on Oct. 11.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, "Joni's Ride Across Iowa," took the place of her annual "Roast and Ride" fundraiser, which typically involves a motorcycle ride and barbecue event.

This event was meant to have motorcyclists join in and leave the procession as they pleased.

Ticket sales from this year's two-day ride will go towards the Puppy Jake Foundation, which donates and connects service animals to veterans, and to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation's Derecho Disaster Recovery Fund.

According to her campaign team, about 80 motorcyclists accompanied Joni at her previous stop in Cedar Rapids, and they said many continued on with her to Davenport.

It’s a great day to ride across Iowa! Posted by Joni Ernst on Sunday, October 11, 2020

The senator spoke to a crowd gathered in front of the Scott County Republicans office, atop the flatbed of a pickup truck. Of her talking points, she slammed her democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, for accepting out-of-state campaign contributions; asked the crowd to support President Donald Trump; and asked if the crowd could have their election and their votes bought away from them.

In a statement to reporters, she said she will not be attending President Trump's rally in Des Moines on Oct. 14, because she will be in Washing for judiciary committee hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett.