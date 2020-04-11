Iowa GOP Sen. Ernst elected to 2nd term after heated race

Voters in Iowa chose Republican incumbent Joni Ernst to continue representing them in the U.S. Senate.

Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer. Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator.

She said she had been able to work with Democrats on issues such as veterans health care and child care, though she also served in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Ernst has been in office since 2015. In November of 2014, she became the first woman to serve a federal elected office from Iowa. She was also the first female combat veteran to be elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.