Districts 88 and 91 had 100% of precincts reporting late Tuesday, November 3.

Check back for updates

District 88

With 100% of precincts reporting Incumbent David Kerr (R) got 66% of the vote over challenger Sandy Dockendorff (D), who got 34% of the vote.

District 91

With 100% of precincts reporting Mark Cisenros (R) got 57% of the vote, while Kelcey Bracket (D) got 43%.

District 98