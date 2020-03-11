Ernst, Greenfield battle for pivotal spot in US Senate

Iowa's seat could flip the U.S. Senate from red to blue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the closest races in the country has the potential to flip the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3, and it's here in Iowa.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is defending her seat against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. Polls have shown the two running neck-and-neck since May.

RealClearPolitics has Ernst ahead by less than two percentage points, 47.2% to 45.8%, as of Tuesday morning in Oct. 23-Nov. 2 polling.

Republicans currently control the U.S. Senate 53 to 45, with two Independent senators in Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.

Iowa is seen of one of several states that could flip from a Republican to a Democrat. 35 Senate seats are on the ballot nationwide, meaning Democrats would need to gain three or four seats, depending on who wins the presidency.

Ernst is finishing out her first term as senator after being elected in 2014.

She centers herself around challenging the status quo in Washington and is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.

Theresa Greenfield is a Des Moines businesswoman who has notched strong support from local unions. Her late husband was a union worker that died on the job.

In 2018, Greenfield made a run for the 3rd Congressional District but dropped out after her campaign manager illegally forged signatures to get her on the ballot.

Polls in Iowa close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at that time, you will still be allowed to vote. For more information on voting in Iowa, click here.

Live election results will be included in this story and will also be available at this link.

On the Issues

Election

Health Care

Farming