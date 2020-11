Up for the senate are Tom Courtney, Tim Goodwin Mark Lofgren, and Chris Brase.

Voters in Iowa senate district 44 voted for (R)Tim Goodwin with 57% of the vote.

Tom Courtney (D) had 43% of the vote.

Republican Thomas Greene is the current representative. He announced his retirement in 2020 after defeating Tim Goodwin in 2016 for the seat.

As for senate district 46, incumbent (R) Mark Lofgren, was standing as the early victor with 62% of precincts reporting. Lofgren sat in the lead at 59%, opponent (D) Chris Brase had 41%.