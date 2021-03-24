Iowa Secretary of State reacts to Second District Congressional Race

Paul Pate says his office wasn't asked to review the congressional challenge between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Rita Hart's campaign is sticking to its assertion that uncounted voters in the 2020 election would have changed the outcome in Iowa's second congressional district.

"We have identified 22 individual voters," Attorney Marc Elias, representing Rita Hart said Tuesday, March 23rd. "These are not categories of voters. These are not hypothetical voters. These are not theoretical voters. These are actual people who live in Iowa's second congressional district who had their right to vote denied due to problems with the election administration or election judge error."

Hart's team is challenging her loss in the race with the U.S. House. She says she has sworn statement from those voters whose ballots were thrown out, and she says if those votes were counted, she would have won the seat by nine, if those votes were counted.

The win for Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was certified by the state after a recount. Miller-Meek's attorney filed a brief Monday, March 22nd, saying there's nothing she has to prove. The Democratically controlled House voted along party line to consider Hart's challenge.

Tuesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was asked about his role in the election process, since they already certified Miller-Meeks the winner.