Illinois Supreme Court judge Tom Kilbride pulled from seat

He needed 60% approval to retain his seat on the court.

Justice Tom Kilbride conceded defeat after the November 3 election. Kilbride needed 60% of the vote to keep his seat on the Supreme Court in Illinois. Kilbride did not meet that threshold, with only 56% of voters choosing to retain him.

Kilbride has served on the Illinois Supreme Court for the last two decades.

Those who were in favor of keeping him said he represented the area well, which includes Rock Island County, Knox County, and Whiteside County.