Illinois House of Representatives - here's who's winning

Residents in Illinois cast their votes for representatives for their districts on November 3.

District 71

At 10:15 p.m. and with 81% of precincts reporting, incumbent Tony McCombie (R) had 65% of the vote, vying to keep her seat representing the district in the Illinois House of Representatives. Joan Padilla had 35% of the vote.

District 72

With 46% of precincts reporting, challenger Glen Evans (R) had 57% of the vote, over incumbent Mike Halpin (D) had 43%.

District 74

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Daniel Swanson (R) got 71% of the vote versus challenger Christopher Demink's 29%.

District 76

With 87% of precints reporting, incumbent Lance Yednock (D) and challenger Travis Breeden (R) had nearly an even 50-50 split among voters. Yednock held a slight lead of about 50 votes.

District 89