"Never before in our lifetimes have we faced an election amidst a pandemic of this scale," said the governor.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state is facing new challenges that it hasn't seen before when heading into an election cycle. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in mail-in ballot requests and a shortage in election judges.

"Never before in our lifetimes have we faced an election amidst a pandemic of this scale," he said, during a briefing on Wednesday, September 16.

To help with these challenges, Governor Pritzker said he was encouraging the State Board of Elections to use $4 million in their Help America Vote Act funds. The money will fund an emergency grant program that promotes the use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots and will help recruit election judges.