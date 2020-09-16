Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state is facing new challenges that it hasn't seen before when heading into an election cycle. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in mail-in ballot requests and a shortage in election judges.
"Never before in our lifetimes have we faced an election amidst a pandemic of this scale," he said, during a briefing on Wednesday, September 16.
To help with these challenges, Governor Pritzker said he was encouraging the State Board of Elections to use $4 million in their Help America Vote Act funds. The money will fund an emergency grant program that promotes the use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots and will help recruit election judges.
The general election will be Tuesday, November 3.