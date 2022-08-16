Help America Vote Day: Here's how you can become a poll worker for the 2022 midterms

Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate said his office launched "an aggressive effort" to recruit poll workers in 2020. Here's how you can help.

The United States midterm elections are set for Nov. 8, 2022, meaning voting locations in Iowa are in need of volunteers to work the polls.

Tuesday also marked Help America Vote Day, an initiative launched by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage Americans to volunteer and engage in the election process.

Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate said poll workers are "crucial" when it comes to Election Day.

"They are the unsung heroes and the real heroes, if you will," Pate said. "Because we've got almost 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa. And you can't operate those without those kinds of folks. And it's basically, it's the foundation of the whole elections process."

Pate said his office launched "an aggressive effort" to recruit poll workers in 2020 for the presidential election. Before then, the state would recruit around 10,000 people to work the polls. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic "put a real spin on things," according to Pate.

"We've identified over 17,000 Iowans who are willing to learn more and offer their services," he said.

So, what kind of experience does a volunteer need before they can be a poll worker in Iowa? Pate said it doesn't matter too much.

"We're looking for people who are energetic in the sense that they want to help," he said. "And there's basically a job or a task for anybody who wants to be a part of it."

The commitment is roughly 12 hours on Election Day. Poll workers are responsible for helping residents cast their vote, guide voters through the process and guard the integrity of elections.

Another plus is that you can get paid to work on Election Day. The Secretary of State's website says rates vary from county to county.

If that sounds like something you can do, Pate encourages you reach out to your county auditor or head to the state's poll worker site.

In order to be one, you: