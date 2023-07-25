Here is who is on the initial schedule for Gov. Reynolds' 'Fair-Side Chats'

While Former President Donald Trump is not listed in the initial schedule, a press release from Reynolds' team says the schedule "is subject to change."

Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking Iowa's place in the 2024 presidential election to the Iowa State Fair.

On Tuesday she released a schedule for her "Fair-Side Chats", where Reynolds will interview an array of GOP candidates one-on-one. While Former President Donald Trump is not listed in the release, Reynolds' team says the schedule "is subject to change."

"The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates," Reynolds said in a statement.

All interviews will be at JR's SouthPork Ranch.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Friday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 15