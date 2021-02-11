Frank King elected new Eldridge mayor

Newcomer Frank King defeats 12-year incumbent Marty O'Boyle in upset election victory.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — In the Eldridge mayoral election on the Tuesday, Nov. 2, newcomer Frank King won over voters, unofficially earning 55% of votes to defeat 12-year incumbent Marty O'Boyle.

Frank King has been elected as the mayor of Eldridge after serving two-terms on the city's council.

In an interview with North Scott Press, King emphasized the success and growth of Eldridge by crediting the city council, mayor O'Boyle, and support of the public.

King says younger families and new Eldridge residents hope to be more involved in decision-making and have more access to city processes.

"If I get elected I’d like to continue the growth the city has had, and prosperity. But I’d like to do controlled growth," King said. "I kind of feel to some point we’ve had an open arms policy, letting anyone who wants to come here do anything they like."