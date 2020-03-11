Drop in with Luke Cleary as he talks to our field crews, goes over early election results and digs into possible outcomes for the presidency.

MOLINE, Ill. — Join us live at 7 p.m. for three hours of full election coverage.

News 8's Luke Cleary will host live talk-backs with crews in the field, bring you live results after the polls close and guide viewers through potential outcomes of the 2020 presidential race.

The live stream will begin just as polls are closing in Illinois at 7 p.m. Two hours later, the polls in Iowa will close at 9 p.m.

Throughout the three-hour live stream, we'll check in with COVID-19 protocols and voter turnout in Rock Island County, hear about proposals on the ballots, and see what's happening at the only in-person watch party in our area.

Before Election Day nearly 100 million Americans had already cast their votes. That number shatters records for early voting.