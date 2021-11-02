x
Elections

Durant mayoral race results - Scott Spengler wins re-election

Here's how voters cast their ballots on Nov. 2nd.
DURANT, Iowa — Incumbent Scott Spengler will continue to serve as Mayor of Davenport after defeating challenger Jamie Renee Giltner.

Of the two candidates for Durant mayor in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, incumbent Scott Spengler beat out challenger Jamie Renee Giltner, with 57% of Durant voters choosing Spengler to continue serving as their mayor.

Mayoral candidate Jamie Giltner speaking to Mr. Straube’s government class. Both Mrs. Giltner and incumbent Durant Mayor Scott Spengler were invited to participate in this “town hall” with the students. Mayor Spengler was unable to attend because of his work schedule, but he wrote in answers to the same questions that Mrs. Giltner is answering. I will be attaching his responses at the completion of this live stream. These are questions created by the students of Mr. Straube’s first and third period government classes. Good luck to both candidates in the upcoming election!

Posted by Durant Community School District on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Durant, Iowa is split between three counties: Scott, Cedar and Muscatine.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story inadvertently declared the winner as Jamie Renee Giltner. This story has been corrected to show the correct vote tallies and winner.

