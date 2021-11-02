Durant mayoral race results - Scott Spengler wins re-election

Mayoral candidate Jamie Giltner speaking to Mr. Straube’s government class. Both Mrs. Giltner and incumbent Durant Mayor Scott Spengler were invited to participate in this “town hall” with the students. Mayor Spengler was unable to attend because of his work schedule, but he wrote in answers to the same questions that Mrs. Giltner is answering. I will be attaching his responses at the completion of this live stream. These are questions created by the students of Mr. Straube’s first and third period government classes. Good luck to both candidates in the upcoming election!