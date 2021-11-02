Durant mayoral race results - Scott Spengler wins re-election

DURANT, Iowa — Incumbent Scott Spengler will continue to serve as Mayor of Davenport after defeating challenger Jamie Renee Giltner.
Of the two candidates for Durant mayor in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, incumbent Scott Spengler beat out challenger Jamie Renee Giltner, with 57% of Durant voters choosing Spengler to continue serving as their mayor.
Durant, Iowa is split between three counties: Scott, Cedar and Muscatine.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story inadvertently declared the winner as Jamie Renee Giltner. This story has been corrected to show the correct vote tallies and winner.