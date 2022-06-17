Deidre DeJear makes lieutenant governor pick

DeJear's running mate, Eric Van Lancker, ran unsuccessfully to be the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear has made her pick for lieutenant governor.



Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker will serve as her running mate in the upcoming election. The Des Moines Register first reported the news Friday.

“I am thrilled to have Eric Van Lancker join me on this journey to build a stronger Iowa,” DeJear said in a statement. “I know that he will make an effective Lieutenant Governor and I trust his deep commitment to always doing what is right for Iowans.

Van Lancker recently ran unsuccessfully in the primary election to be the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State. He garnered 28% of the vote to Joel Miller's 72%.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Deidre DeJear in this historic race and fight alongside her to move Iowa forward,” Van Lancker said in statement.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released a statement following the announcement, praising DeJear’s pick.

“I’m thrilled that Eric Van Lancker will be joining Deidre DeJear to lead our strong Democratic ticket,” he said. “They are both committed to protecting Iowans’ freedom to vote and safeguarding our democracy for future generations.”

DeJear and Van Lancker will appear together as running mates at the Iowa Democratic Party state Convention on Saturday.