Voters elect 3 members for Davenport Community School Board

Davenport voters select Bruce Potts, Allison Beck, and Karen Gordon as members of the newly elected school board.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Bruce Potts, Allison Beck and Karen Gordon won the three director positions up for grabs Tuesday, Nov. 2 on the Davenport Community School Board.

As of 11:17 p.m., unofficial race results showed this is how voters, who were able to choose three candidates, cast their ballots:

Bruce Potts received 29% of votes

Karen Gordon received 29% of votes

Allison Beck received 26% of votes

Farrah Powell received 16% of votes

Bruce Potts

Bruce Potts will remain on the Davenport Community School Board, a position he's held since 2017.

Potts has worked in the school system for the past 42 years and says he has always supported the teachers and has a positive relationship with the Davenport Education Association. He believes the district is more effective if they continue to work together as partners to improve schools.

One of the major issues Potts is looking to tackle involves schools maintaining a positive unspent balance.

"In addition, declining enrollment is a constant drag on our cash flow," Potts said in a September Q&A. "We need to develop a very aggressive public relations campaign to highlight and inform our public of the advantages of being a student in our schools."

Karen Gordon

Karen Gordon was elected to the school board as a first-time candidate and lifelong Davenport native.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gordon has worked as a senior clerk for the City of Davenport since July. She previously worked as a student support liaison and campus security for Davenport Community Schools.

She attended Davenport schools from Kindergarten through 12 Grade at Garfield, Eisenhower, Sudlow, and North. Gordon's two children have also been educated through Davenport public schools.

Gordon believes her experience with the school system could allow her to be observant in various working parts. She referenced three years ago, when the district was intent on closing schools.

During this time, Gordon says her and some friends attended every school board meeting for eight-straight months, spoke at every open forum and every Q and A session, wrote emails and letters, and fought for out students to retain schools in their neighborhoods.

"It was a challenging and emotional fight, but we won," Gordon said in a September Q&A. "That’s the energy I bring to the table. I want to see this district become the thing it keeps saying it is: a place for equal opportunity for all students, a safe and enjoyable work environment for our staff, and a truly supportive administration."

Allison Beck

Dr. Allison Beck will continue serving on the Davenport Community School Board after beginning her tenure in 2017.

On her Facebook page, Beck says she is running because she believes every child deserves a high-quality education regardless of zip code, socioeconomic factors, or disability.