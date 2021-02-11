Here's who won the election to serve as alderman in Davenport's 2nd, 5th and 7th wards

Davenport's 2nd, 5th, and 7th Ward Aldermen have been decided.

2nd Ward:

Maria Dickmann will continue her role as the city's 2nd ward Alderman. She has held the seat since 2016, and serves on a foster care review board, Lead(her) Match Community, and as a court appointed special advocate.

According to LinkedIn profile Dickmann has also Davenport Community Schools board member since 2013 where she synthesizes community input on votes and collaborates to make budgetary decisions.

Unofficial race results show she won with 58% of the vote.

5th Ward:

Tim Kelly has won the 5th Ward Alderman seat after previously running for the position in 2019.

On his campaign website, Kelly says he plans to address the following:

Affordable Housing: Better development and care for housing in the Southern half of the 5th Ward to improve life for everyone

Infrastructure: Upkeep streets and alleys while maintaining and finding better use for neglected buildings to help enable access to the best services possible

Connection to City Government/Issues: A neighborhood network and improved communication and internet access to help citizes see their needs met and voices heard

Unofficial race results show he defeated challenger Matt Dohrmann with 54% of the vote.

7th Ward:

Derek Cornette is running as a first-time candidate and earned 28% during the primary election. On Election Day, he went on to earn 58% of the vote, defeating challenger Alexandra Dermody.