Bill Greenwalt is the Clinton County Sheriff

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Voters have picked Bill Greenwalt.
Voters in Clinton County have elected Republican Bill Greenwalt to serve as sheriff.
Greenwalt has been in law enforcement for 30 years, currently serving as chief deputy of the Clinton Police Department.
With 100% of precincts reporting, he has 55% of the vote. Challenger Steve Diesch had 45%.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election. He headed the sheriff's department for 20 years and spent 16 years as a deputy prior to that, according to a report by the Clinton Herald.