Ernst and Greenfield face off in the third and final debate before election day

The women fielded questions from moderators entirely virtually

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The night got off to a slow start with technical glitches keeping both candidates from being able to answer questions.

With those glitches mostly figured out Senator Ernst took the first question on Trumps visit to Des Moines on Wednesday.

Moderators asked if it is concerning to have that many people gathering and if it sends the wrong message to Iowans.

Ernst responded saying she always follows precautions and everyone else should too. “Everyone in Iowa has the decision to watch online or attend an event in person but again I do follow the CDC precautions.”

The Senator saying she believes Iowans know how to make the right decision.

COVID-19 stimulus packages were also addressed. Greenfield saying that what is being done right now isn’t enough. She sides with the democrats in asking for more individualized help for Americans including that $600 unemployment help.

“She refused to support expanding unemployment benefits and paid sick leave. It was a fight for her and I have been calling for a phase four for months. I criticized her early votes to not expand our unemployment benefits with unemployment rates at record highs it’s really critical that we take care of our workers.”

Ernst then fielded questions on healthcare and the Affordable Care Act saying she believes that is not the best way to help rural Iowans.

“What we saw under Obama Care while it did increase access to insurance what it did not do was control the cost of healthcare.”

She went on to say that instead of the Affordable Care Act they should focus on lowering prescription costs and premiums.

Greenfield disagreed, backing the Affordable Care Act explaining why she thought it was the best way to help rural Iowans and meet them where they are.



“We have to make sure that we are strengthening the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid which will help keep those rural clinics and hospitals open.”

The debate moved on to systemic racism. Both candidates answered several questions on protests in the country as well as defunding the police.

Both women said they do not believe in defunding the police.

Greenfield saying instead that they should put that money towards mental health training for officers.

A bigger question of the night came in simply asking each candidate if they believe there is systemic racism in our country.

Ernst saying she doesn’t believe there is systemic racism across the board in our country, but rather problems within certain systems.

“You will find racist individuals in those systems but I do not believe entire systems are racist.”

Ernst in that statement also saying that she believes Greenfield has called police racist, and that it’s a problem that she believes so.

Greenfield defended herself arguing that she has not said that, and that she once again does not support defunding of the police.

“I have not called the police racist. And that’s rather insulting I will tell you this discussing systemic racism does not mean that any one individual is racist but that we need to take a look at racism across our systems.”

Both candidates also addressed minimum wage in the country, agreeing that it is too low for Iowans. The minimum wage sits at $7.25 in the state.

Ernst saying, “Yes I have worked minimum wage jobs. No you could not support a family on a minimum wage job those are entry points.”

Ernst went on to say that she believes it is a local issue, and not one that can be addressed at the federal level. She said she believes the federal government can look at the issue, but with the rate of living so different across the country it is more of a state problem.

Greenfield arguing that the minimum wage is unacceptable, saying we need to make sure it is a living wage for every Iowan.