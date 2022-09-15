x
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria

Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will debate live from Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center.
Credit: WQAD
Republican Esther Joy King (left) and Democrat Eric Sorensen (right) are running against each other for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.

PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria.

The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m.

After first being elected as the district's congresswoman in the 2012 elections, incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos announced her intention to retire in April of last year.

The 2022 election will be the first district election to not include an incumbent since 24-year-representative and Quad City-native Lane Evans' 2006 retirement.

The event will be streamed live by WNIJ (Northern Public Radio), and you can find the stream by using this link.

Those interested in submitting questions for the candidates can do so by clicking here. Additional information about the event can be found here.

This year's election will be on Nov. 8. 

