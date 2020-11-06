Bill that stops absentee voting amid pandemic passed in Iowa Senate, moves to House

More than 24,000 voters cast ballots in last week's Iowa primary in Scott County and 70% of those voters cast absentee ballots.

IOWA, USA — Amid a pandemic, a bill that would stop absentee ballots from being mailed to all voters in the upcoming November election was passed in the Iowa State Senate.

The bill was introduced by Republican State Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport.

More than 24,000 voters cast ballots in last week's Iowa primary in Scott County and 70% of those voters cast absentee ballots.

The Iowa State Director of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) called the bill a form of voter suppression.

"At the end of the day we should make sure that voters don't have to choose between getting sick or going out and exercising their constitutional right to vote," Nick Salazar said.

Smith said the bill does not ban or limit voting, rather it's about ensuring security and preventing fraud.