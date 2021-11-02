Bettendorf votes to keep Brown as alderman at-large

Lisa Brown, who was elected alderman at large in 2017, gets to keep her position on the council after Nov. 2 election.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf voters chose Tuesday, Nov. 2 to let Lisa Brown serve a second term as alderman at large on the Bettendorf City Council.

As of 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts reporting, unofficial race results showed Brown was in the lead with 58% of votes, and opponent Jean Dickson trailed behind with 42%.

Prior to serving on the Bettendorf City Council, Brown worked as dean of students at Scott Community College for 24 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.