On Your Ballot | Early voting opening for April 4 consolidated elections in Illinois

A variety of local government and school positions are up for votes in the upcoming April 4 elections, and early voting is opening up.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Local government positions across Illinois are on the ballot for the upcoming consolidated elections on April 4.

Offices like mayors, aldermen, village trustees and school board members are up for grabs across the area, and counties are releasing information on ballots and early voting dates.

Early voting for the consolidated election begins on March 10 and is available at the County Clerk's Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as 8 a.m. to noon on March 25 and April 1.

Grace period registration/voting, where unregistered voters can register or submit a change in address and then vote at that time, is available at the same time.

Same-day registration and voting is available on Tuesday, April 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and requires two forms of ID showing the current name and address.

Here are some notable elections for the county:

East Moline Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 4 and 6

Hillsdale Village Mayor Clerk

Moline Aldermen for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7

Oak Grove Village President

Rock Island Aldermen for Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7

Silvis City Clerk Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4

School board members in: Carbon Cliff/Barstow #36 Colona #190 East Moline #37 Erie #1 Hampton #29 Mercer County #404 Moline/Coal valley #40 Orion #223 Riverdale #100 Rock Island/Milan #41 Rockridge #300 Sherrard #200 Silvis #34 UTHS #30 Black Hawk College #503



The full list of candidates for each of these positions and more can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Early voting is open at the Henry County Courthouse in the office of Election Authority Barbara Link from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, as well as Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Grace period voting is also available at the same times.

Here are some notable elections for the county:

Kewanee Mayor Councilmember

Colona Mayor Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Galva Mayor City Clerk City Treasurer Aldermen for Wards 1, 2 and 3

Geneseo Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4

School board members in: Alwood #225 Annawan #226 Cambridge #227 Colona #190 Erie #1 Galva #224 Geneseo #228 Kewanee #229 Orion #223 Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico #3 R.O.W.V.A #208 Stark County #100 Wethersfield #230 UTHS #30



The full list of candidates for each of these positions and more can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Early voting is open at the Mercer County Courthouse in the office of the county clerk from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, as well as Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Grace period and in-person absentee voting are available at those same times.

Here are some notable elections for the county:

Aledo Aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4

Keithsburg Alderman for Wards 1, 2 and 3

Joy Village President

Matherville Village Clerk

Seaton Village Clerk

Sherrard Mayor

School board members in: Alwood #225 Mercer County #404 Rockridge #300 Sherrard #200 United #304



There are also four propositions on the ballot. Affected residents are asked to vote yes or no to the following measures:

Sherrard Public Library District - Proposition to increase the annual public library tax rate Shall the annual public library tax rate for the Sherrard Public Library District, Mercer and Rock Island Counties, Illinois, be established at 0.19% of full, fair cash value instead of 0.15%, the maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended?

Buffalo Prarie Community Fire Protection District Shall the Buffalo Prairie Community Fire Protection District of Mercer and Rock Island Counties, Illinois levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .40% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing an

ambulance service? Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the Buffalo Prairie Community Fire Protection District of Mercer and Rock Island Counties, Illinois be increased from 0.30% to 0.40% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?

Reynolds Fire Protection District Shall the Reynolds Fire Protection District of Mercer and Rock Island Counties, Illinois levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .40% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing an ambulance service?



The full list of candidates for each of these positions and more can be found by clicking/tapping here.