A breakdown on how recounts work: Clinton County prepping for the possibility

Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart have less that 300 votes separating them in the race for Iowa's second congressional seat

CLINTON, Iowa — Iowa's second district congressional race is one of the tightest races in the country. Both republican doctor Mariannette Miller-Meeks and democrat Rita Hart in a virtual tie, more than 24 hours after the election.

Doctor Miller Meeks and Hart each with 50% of the vote, with the difference being less than 300 votes; that’s less than one tenth of one percent. 21 counties make up the second congressional district with Clinton County being one of them.

It's not unusual for an election to be a close call up until the end, but this race brought that to a whole new level. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker says he thinks a recount in one of the counties is inevitable.

“I would be shocked if there was not a recount anywhere.”

So Van Lancker and his staff are prepping for the possibility.

“We’ll go ahead and prep for it and we'll be prepared if it happens.”

The vote difference was exactly 282 votes across all the counties. That number is out of nearly 400,000 votes cast. Van Lancker broke down the recount process, explaining it step by step. He says it’s a pretty simple process.

“It’s actually a short window, it’s pretty bang bang.”

First the Hart campaign needs to formally make a request and nominate one person to sit on the recount board. That request must be made by next Friday. Then the Miller-Meeks team must appoint someone to sit on the same board.



“Then those two appointees to the board will get together and they'll have to agree on a third appointee.”

If the two can't make a decision on that third appointee it's taken to the district judge to decide. From there the candidate who requested the recall can demand what precincts in a county they want recounted.

“It can be by hand, by machine, or it can be a combo of the both.”



If there's a change in the votes at least two members of the recount board have to then sign a certification of what they've counted.

If two members wont sign the the certification, then the numbers stay the same.

“Then we wouldn't update any numbers.”

Clinton County has 320 absentee ballots that haven’t been returned yet to the auditors office, but Miller-Meeks won by six times that number in the county, just over 2,000 votes. That means it will take more than Clinton County to change the results. Van Lancker saying that however, votes from every county can add up to make the difference.

“It really comes down to all the counties in district two added up.”