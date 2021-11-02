Here's who was elected to the Bettendorf School Board on Nov. 2nd

Bettendorf voters elect Andrew Champion, Richard Lynch, and Linda Smithson as directors of the Bettendorf School Board.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Andrew Champion, Richard Lynch, and Linda Smithson won the three director positions up for grabs Tuesday, Nov. 2 on the Bettendorf School Board.

Directors Champion and Lynch and Vice-President Adam Holland were incumbents in the race, each with one four-year term of service on the school board under their belts after being elected in 2017.

Unofficial race results showed this was how Bettendorf voters, who were able to choose three candidates, cast their ballots:

Andrew Champion received 20%, with 1,464 votes.

Richard Lynch received 17%, with 1,261 votes.

Linda Smithson received 16%, with 1,209 votes.

Traci Huskey received 16%, with 1,185 votes.

Adam Holland received 14%, with 1,057 votes.

Melissa Zumdome received 9%, with 647 votes.

Analicia Gomes received 7%, with 512 votes.

Champion, an officer with the Bettendorf Police Department, is married to a paraeducator at Bettendorf High School and has three kids who are students or graduates of the school district.

Huskey, project manager for John Deere and 1993 Bettendorf High School graduate, has two boys who are students in the district, and she currently volunteers for their youth sports teams. Huskey also worked as a paraeducator in the district from 2008 to 2010.

Gomes is a mother of five girls and former teacher for both public and private schools. She’s lived in the district for five years and currently volunteers as a religious education teacher at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Lynch, an associate professor of Philosophy at St. Ambrose University, has lived in the district for over six years. Lynch has a daughter in the district and volunteers as a Girl Scout leader.

Zumdome, director of operations for Stephanie K Group real estate agents, has lived in the district for 15 years. Her oldest child goes to Bettendorf Middle School, and she has previously been active in fundraising and family events at Herbert Hoover Elementary.

Holland, who works in finance at the City of Davenport, has lived in the district for 8 years. Holland takes pride in helping lower the district tax levy multiple years during his first term on the board.