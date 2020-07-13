Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

With the cost of the 2020 election increasing, federal lawmakers will be debating on how to fund a pandemic-ready voting system.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress.

State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year.