Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

With the cost of the 2020 election increasing, federal lawmakers will be debating on how to fund a pandemic-ready voting system.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. 

The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. 

State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. 

Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.  