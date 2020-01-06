Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

Four Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst as the party aims to regain the Senate majority.

The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot.

But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look.

For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall.