x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WQAD.com

politics

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

Four Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst as the party aims to regain the Senate majority.
Credit: AP
In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a Senate Republican weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. 

The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. 

But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. 

For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. 

But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

RELATED: THIS WEEK: An unprecedented surge in voting

RELATED: Iowa's June 2nd Primary: Everything you need to know