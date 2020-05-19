This means your county auditor has to have received your request by 5 p.m. that day.

Iowa's Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

Due to COVID-19, all Iowa voters are encouraged to vote absentee. Nearly 2 million request forms were mailed to registered voters in late April. According to the Secretary of State's office, voters can also send an absentee ballot request form to their County Auditor.

This is the first time the Secretary of State's office is taking this step, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's our hope from the state's perspective, and the county's and mine as well, that people will take advantage of the opportunity to fill our the request form, mail it in to us and get their ballot at home," says Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz.