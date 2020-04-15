Court throws out Trump rollback of school nutrition rules

A federal court has thrown out the Trump administration's rollback of nutrition standards, saying there wasn't adequate public notice of the change.

After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, refined grains may be vanishing again once classes resume after the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal court has thrown out the Trump administration's rollback of nutrition standards, saying there wasn't adequate public notice of the change that went into effect this school year.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by food advocacy groups. The USDA says it doesn't comment on ongoing litigation and it’s unknown how the agency will proceed.