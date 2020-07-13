x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

politics

Cook County residents can report police misconduct online

The Chicago area is getting an online service designed to help community members submit claims and evidence of police misconduct to officials
Credit: AP
A Chicago police officer stands alone on La Salle Street Wednesday, June 17, 2020, as he waits for protesters to continue their march calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to enact an ordinance for an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council, CPAC. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office is launching a new online process to report allegations of police misconduct including excessive force and intimidation. 

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday. Members of the public will be able to directly upload photo and video evidence to submit for review by prosecutors who’ll determine whether it should be referred to an investigative agency or closed.

People who file complaints will get email responses. The goal is to increase community safety and police accountability.