Cheri Bustos weighs in on Congressional term limit proposal

Representative Cheri Bustos shared her thoughts on a proposal made by her Republican colleagues to create a constitutional amendment limiting the amount of terms a Congressperson can serve.

The 2021 version of the proposal, spearheaded by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas after two previous failed attempts in 2017 and 2019, seeks to limit Senators to two six-year terms and House Representatives to three two-year terms.

"Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected all the while the system fails the American people," said Cruz.

Representative Cheri Bustos gave a response to the proposal placing trust in voters and challenging Cruz's own record.

"There are term limits that are there for anybody who can't win enough votes. You know, Ted Cruz was, was one who, you know, was actually involved in not supporting the will of the people on this last election. And I think the will of the people can vote people in office and can vote people out of office," said Bustos.