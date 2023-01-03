Cheri Bustos will not seek reelection in Congress

Cheri Bustos has served the 17th District of Illinois since 2013.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will not seek a sixth term in Congress. The Democratic representative made this announcement on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Bustos has started her tenure in Congress on January 3, 2013, serving Illinois' 17th District. This district covers part of western Illinois, including Quad Cities area counties like Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, and Knox Counties.

She was reelected for a fifth term in November of 2020, over challenger Esther Joy King. This term will run through January 3, 2023.

“It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford healthcare and so many more," said Bustos in a statement. "Each time I traveled to Washington, I brought those voices with me to elevate our region and bring real and lasting change."