Biden wins Illinois primary, widening lead over Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Illinois Democratic primary for president, widening his lead over rival Bernie Sanders in an election complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden also won in Florida, which along with Arizona held its primary Tuesday. Ohio delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak but Illinois officials declined to postpone.

The virus caused problems including polling places that didn’t open and lower than usual voter turnout in some areas after state officials declined to postpone the election.