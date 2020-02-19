Watch Live at 12:15pm -- Bettendorf mayor to give 'State of the City' address

Mayor Bob Gallagher is set to give his address from the Waterfront Convention Center.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The annual "State of the City" address is planned for Wednesday, February 19, where Mayor Bob Gallagher will review the city's accomplishments from the last year and discuss plans for the future.

In 2019, Mayor Gallagher told residents that his administration's goals included attracting new business and developing the riverfront and downtown areas.

"We’ve continued to do more with less in Bettendorf each and every year," said Gallagher, in his 2019 address. "It's a direct result of our continued growth."