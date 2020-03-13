Ahead of Illinois primary, Republican US Congressional Candidates weigh in on coronavirus response

The two Republicans are vying to run against Congresswoman Cheri Bustos for Illinois 17th Congressional District.

MOLINE, Illinois — The response to the coronavirus scare will likely impact the Illinois Primary set for Tuesday, March 17, 2020. One of the biggest races is in Illinois' 17th Congressional District where two republicans are vying to run against US Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. News 8 asked the candidates what role the federal government should play in the fight against coronavirus.

The two candidates are Esther Joy King and Bill Fawell.

Both agree on one thing; the federal government should be leading the fight of the virus. And both agree the national response hasn't been successful so far, but for different reasons.

Fawell says the federal government is too big and too powerful, to the point where its agencies are no longer effective.

"The CDC really dropped the ball, bad. They should have had kits out there. The CDC created their own kits that would cover SARS, bird flu and Coronavirus 19. It put them so bar behind the 8 ball, they're just starting to come out with detection kits," says Fawell.

King, though, accusing democrats in the US Congress of playing political games.

"We've seen democrats holding up the funding to help the CDC just to make it a political game, and it's not good, it doesn't help any part of this. The President asked for an amount of money, then Congress criticized him for not asking for enough. And then they passed a bill on flavored tobacco, and they didn't pass any funding for coronavirus, and it took more weeks to get proper funding," says King.