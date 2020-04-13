Political campaigning changes amid COVID-19

During election season, candidates knock on doors and host town halls, but now politicians are having to change their strategies.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — During election season, candidates knock on doors and host town halls, but now politicians are having to change their strategies.

"This time of year, candidates in Iowa and the midwest, would be out door knocking and they would be up meeting voters," Victory Enterprises CEO Brian Dumas said. "Nothing in politics replaces that one on one interaction that you are going to have at the door."

Brian Dumas is the CEO of Victory Enterprises in Davenport, a company that helps candidates with online advertising.

"Candidates are now having to shift to more of a digital strategy," Dumas said.

Now, candidates are using more targeted adds on social media and television streaming services.

"We can take a voter list inside Facebook and target that and deliver adds specifically to an audience we want to target," Dumas said.

The ads work along with virtual town halls, where candidates do an online meeting to answer voter questions.

"During those you can ask survey questions and get feedback from people, so it's a great opportunity to have that one on one communication that you can not get at the door right now," Dumas said.

Dumas said it is unknown how virtual campaigning will impact election results and voter turnout.

Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, will send out mail in absentee ballots to every registered voter.

"That is the interesting thing, are we going to see higher turnout because more people participate because they are home," Dumas said.

Dumas said virtual politics is still a successful way to reach potential voters.