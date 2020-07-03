Police say no need to worry about rural Elizabeth shooting

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound but no foul play is suspected

ELIZABETH, Ill. — Police say on March 4 around 12:03 P.M., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at an address in rural Elizabeth, Illinois.

Officers say they arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elizabeth Ambulance Service responded to the scene and transported the wounded subject to the Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment.