Police say no need to worry about rural Elizabeth shooting

ELIZABETH, Ill. — Police say on March 4 around 12:03 P.M., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at an address in rural Elizabeth, Illinois.
Officers say they arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Elizabeth Ambulance Service responded to the scene and transported the wounded subject to the Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment.
Police say there was no foul play expected and that there is no threat of immediate danger to the general public.