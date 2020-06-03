Police say Molson Coors brewery shooting was not racially motivated

The gunman in a shooting at Molson Coors Brewery in Milwaukee may have been racially motivated to attack the company, police say.

Rumors that the gunman in a shooting at Molson Coors Brewery in Milwaukee may have been racially motivated to attack the company is not true, police say.

Police say Anthony Ferrill shot and killed five other employees before he took his own life.

Company officials now say Ferrill had filed a complaint five years earlier. After he allegedly found a noose in his locker.

Police say they don't believe any of the victims were specifically targetted, or that the attack was racially motivated.