Police say he tossed guns out of a car window during a police chase, Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty.

A man who police say threw guns from a car during a police chase pled guilty in federal court.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The US attorney's office says Jordan Lewis Holmes, 23, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being a felon and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

Officers say they saw Holmes get into a vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car sped off.

During the chase, police say the car drove into a church parking lot and two handguns were thrown from the window where Holmes was sitting. At the end of the chase, the car pulled into an apartment complex parking lot, where Holmes and the other three occupants of the car ran on foot.

Officers caught up to Holmes and arrested him shortly thereafter.