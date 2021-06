The 36-year-old woman was dead when police arrived on scene.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are looking for information on the death of a 36-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, June 8th at around 6:42 a.m. police say they responded to a medical call at 130 South Howell Street in Davenport, just north of Rockingham Road. Police say the woman was pronounced dead on-scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident.