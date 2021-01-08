Two people arrested after armed bank robbery

Police say the two people involved were later found after driving away from the scene.

ROSEVILLE, Illinois — Police are investigating after an armed bank robbery in Warren County Saturday, July 31.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards said the incident happened in the morning at Citizens National Bank on South Main Street in Roseville.

Edwards said witnesses gave deputies information on the vehicle seen leaving the scene. Police found the vehicle a short time later and arrested two people believed to be connected to the bank robbery.