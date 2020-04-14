Police find body of Moline man, missing since mid-February

The man had been missing since February 2020.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Muscatine Search and Rescue says they recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Muscatine County.

On Monday, April 20 an autopsy was conducted and with the help of dental records, the body has been identified as William J. Kirby of Moline, Illinois.

Mr. Kirby went missing in mid-February. Cause and manner of death are being investigated.

Previously:

In a post on Facebook, the Moline Police put out a call for help finding a missing person.

They are looking for William Kirby, age 65, who was last heard from in mid-February of 2020. He is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The detective on the case confirmed that Kirby is considered endangered.

It is unknown what he may be wearing.