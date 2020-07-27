Police arrest alleged police impersonator after chase through Muscatine

Muscatine police say they chased a man all through Muscatine after they received several calls alleging a police impersonator.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Muscatine police say they chased a man throughout Muscatine after they received several calls alleging a police impersonator.

On Friday, July 24, around 9:58 P.M., police say they received a call from a driver who believed he was being followed by a police impersonator.

Deputies and Officers began to search in the area of Ford Avenue and Park Avenue for the police impersonator.

Police say the driver, identified as Brian Sisson, 41, "lead police on a citywide pursuit entering yards, knocking down signs, driving on sidewalks, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Hwy 61 Bypass, and even driving through a road closed sign."

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of Kum and Go Central located on Cedar Street in Muscatine. Police say charges are pending.

There was damage to a squad car and the suspect's vehicle.